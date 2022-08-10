﻿There was no hearing as scheduled with Mark Knight, owner of the old Laird Hospital in Union, on what its future might be.

Union’s Board of Aldermen voted in July to hold one in August, but Knight wasn’t there, and the Aldermen simply voted to hold one at their next meeting in September.

Both the current and the past administrations have been critical of the condition of the abandoned building but have not taken any action to get the property cleaned up.

Knight said he is currently working in Kentucky, but if he is in the area when the Aldermen hold the hearing, he would meet with them.

In the course of business, the Aldermen also:

◆ Voted for the purchase of a new backhoe after hearing an account of the condition and recent repair expenses on the equipment by Mayor Brad Capps.

Capps said, “We really don’t have a backhoe now, and we have to have one.”

He outlined several possible payment plans on the $160,000 piece of equipment and said there were several options that the city would explore.

◆ Heard Police Chief Billy Walker announce that the State of Mississippi is rewarding each paid full and part-time police officer and fire fighter who worked during the pandemic with a $1,000 stipend.

He said there was no cost to the city.

◆ Accepted the proposal from City Clerk Tammye Ferguson that Union hire the accounting firm of Windham and Lacey of Pearl to act as the city’s auditor at an $8,000 annual fee.

The new hire will replace long-time auditor Billy Price who has opted out of the coming year.

◆ Modified the charges for use of the city’s ball fields, reducing the payment fee from $25 per night to $25 per season.

◆ Voted to advertise for construction bids to allocate approximately $400,000 of federal Community Development Block grants to upgrade Union water and sewer system.