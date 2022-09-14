The topic of the abandoned old Laird Hospital was part of the Board of Aldermen’s September agenda for the third month in a row; but, as of yet, it’s still all talk and no action.

Mark Knight responded to a notice of a hearing on the property, and throughout the 30-minute give-and-take did not offer any concrete plans for site changes any time soon.

The building and its unkempt grounds and deteriorating condition have been the subject of on-and-off discussions at board meetings over the last three administrations.

Built in 1938 and vacant for over 20 years after Laird relocated to their current facility, Knight said that at one point he spent about $150,000 renovating the property to make it a 20-bed extended health care facility.

He said he was close to meeting the state requirements, but was blindsided when he could not utilize an adjoining alley as a recreational area for Alzheimer's patients.

He said neither of the past two mayors would consider closing the alley, even though he claims that his deed showed it was part of the hospital property and not a dedicated street.

He also claimed the property was no longer his, and that he had deeded it over to his son.

And after City Attorney Doug Smith reported that the land and property records in Newton County listed him as the owner since 2018, Knight countered with, “I don’t care what it says; I don’t own it.”

Mayor Brad Capps, participating in the meeting through a telephone link, said, “I think the only thing that the Board wants to know is if we can expect to see the grass cut and the bushes cut back.”

Alderman Paul Lowery said, “The point is, I guess, is that we can get started by cleaning the place up.”

The session pretty much ended when Lowery said, “If we don’t see anything by the middle of next month (October), we are going to have to talk about it again. I want to continue this to November.”

In the course of business, the Aldermen also:

◆ Accepted a motion made by Alderman Robert Blount to require all city employees to meet at the downtown mini-park on the first and third Monday of each month to do cleanup.

Blount contended that the flower beds and other parts of the downtown area were becoming an eyesore.

“We don’t need to let our downtown area look like it does now,” he said.

◆ Took no action on rezoning the property at 327 North Street to allow a personal care home.

The action was requested by Patrice Turner at the July meeting. During the short discussion, none of the Aldermen offered a reason for their denial.

◆ Heard a presentation from Deanna Moore about her plan for her nine piano students to host a recital in the downtown mini-park on October 13.

◆ Agreed to put a third speed bump on Long Street to further reduce traffic speed.

Alderman Paul Lowery said he wanted to put a pair of the vehicle slowers on Gordon Street.

Capps is apparently all in on speed bumps. He said he was in favor of allowing the people on all of the residential streets to decide if they want speed bumps.