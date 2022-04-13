Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church in Union will be celebrating its 165th anniversary during special services on May 1.

The morning worship service begins at 10 a.m. with Bro. Dudley Winstead as the guest speaker. There will be special music, recognition of mothers, reading of history of the church and lunch following the service in the Family Life Building.

The church is also welcoming its new pastor, Bro. William Savell, during a reception the day before on Saturday, April 30.

Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church In March 1857 Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church, the first Congregational Methodist Church in Newton County was organized.

There have been at least three Mt. Zion Church buildings. There was a church/school building, located approximately where the parsonage exists. Sometime later, probably after 1900, another structure was built, which burned on November 1, 1931. Minutes of the church recorded that a fire destroyed the church: Mt. Zion Church burned Sunday morning, November 1, 1931 at 10:30 a.m.

The fire was first noticed by a group of young men outside the church. It was a small fire on the roof where the flue of the wood heater exited. There was no way to extinguish the fire — no ladder to gain access to the roof and no water source to fight it with.

Those who had gathered for services that morning immediately began to remove the furnishings of the church, and as they watched, the flame grew larger and larger. The pulpit, pews, piano and even the windows were saved, but the structure burned to the ground.

In the midst of the Great Depression, it must have seemed an impossible task the congregation faced. How could they possibly get enough money to build a new church? An appeal for help was sent out through the county requesting that every family donate one hen.

Very few turned the church down. When the building was completed on February 7, 1932, only $18 was owed. The dedication service was held the first Sunday in May-1932. The original tongue and groove, varnished pine boards still grace the interior of the sanctuary.

Before 1960, church services were held on the first Sunday of each month, with business meetings taking place on the Saturday before the first Sunday. In 1960, services were held two Sundays a month — the first and third. During the 1970s, the church went to full-time services.

Since May 1930, our church hosted on the first Sunday of every May a Homecoming, featuring a morning service followed by a meal.

Since May is the month in which Mother’s Day is celebrated, Homecoming has incorporated the honoring of all mothers in the service. We are thankful for God’s blessings in the past years of the church… looking forward to His continued blessings in the future.