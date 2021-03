The Union Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Spring Fling event in Sessums Park on Saturday, March 27, 2021. With a multitude of activities at the Spring Fling, such as an Easter egg hunt, crawfish boil and a 5K walk/run, there will be something for all ages to enjoy. To kick of the event, the 5K walk/run will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration taking place from 7-8 a.m. For tho...