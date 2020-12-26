During this time of year, Union residents celebrate Christmas. Many have been decorating, buying presents, watching Christmas movies and listening to Christmas music in preparation for Christmas day. At long last, Christmas is upon the town of Union. Although the global pandemic calls for a temporary departure from normal Christmas traditions this year, everyone can still enjoy this holiday season. With a long history of bringing hope to the world, the Christmas season will still do the same for Union in 2020.

Christmas has taken many forms throughout history. Before the birth of Jesus Christ and the formation of Christianity, many different cultures celebrated during this time of the year. The Norse people of Scandinavia celebrated Yule during this time of year as a time to look forward to the new year; the days started lengthening, and they celebrated this in hope. Similarly, the Romans celebrated Saturnalia and Juvenalia during this time of year as well. Saturnalia was a festival to honor Saturn, the god of agriculture, and Juvenalia honored Rome’s youth. Many upper-class members of Roman society also held a birthday celebrated for Mithra. Mithra was the god of the sun (“History of Christmas”). In the Christian tradition, Christmas celebrates the birth of Christ, which is an event to give hope to mankind. All of these celebrations center around new life and growth, symbolizing everyone’s hope for a better year than what came before. This does the same thing in 2020. After a rough year on several moments, the year finally comes to a close, and we can all celebrate Christmas together in the hope of better days.

In keeping with the spirit of hope and celebration, the town of Union held celebrations starting on Dec. 1. These definitely provided the town with some holiday cheer. Many Union residents will also desire to travel in the hopes of visiting with family this holiday season. In doing this, however, everyone must exercise extreme caution and use common sense approaches due to COVID-19. Everyone can help limit this spread further by simply scaling down the amount of people at family gatherings (ten people or less). Furthermore, if someone has tested positive for the virus or has been exposed, they should not go to a Christmas gathering. No one wants things to be this way; however, sometimes people must do things that they do not like. These approaches involve common sense, personal responsibility and a degree of selflessness. Everyone is in this together, and hopefully, the people of Union will not let each other down. By taking these simple precautions, Union residents can safely celebrate Christmas this year.

Christmas is here, and with the holiday season, hope for better days makes permeates the community of Union. From ancient times to the present day, people everywhere will celebrate this as well, and this attitude is sorely needed given all that has happened this year.

Hopefully, Union residents will use common sense precautions when celebrating with family this year. Union has waited for Christmas all year, and finally, Christmas is here. Everyone should enjoy the season as best they can, and personally, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!