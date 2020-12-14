During this time of year, many families return home for winter break. College students and children finish the semester, coming home to their families. Teachers enjoy time off for winter break, and many people receive time off from work as well. All of these groups need and deserve this break. This holds true for everyone in Union, and the importance of taking a break in the form of a vacation or just relaxing provides people with many benefits. Therefore, Union residents should take vacation and use their time off to do something they enjoy.

by Matt Hennington

From the perspective of a university student, this semester has been extremely challenging. In addition to the normal hurdles faced by students this semester, we have also dealt with COVID-19 restrictions, hybrid schedules, online classes and uncompromising university faculty. COVID-19 restrictions impact many facets of university life, and these can provide a botched college experience for some. The main issue this semester, however, was the hybrid schedules with online classes and some of the university faculty. For many classes, online learning is extremely difficult; students often must teach themselves the material, and the proctoring systems used for exams are ridiculously horrible. Furthermore, some university faculty refused to incorporate flexibility into their teaching styles and class schedules; some also would not or could not use technology properly to help with this, creating extremely difficult situations. many students’ grades suffered as a result. This was not their fault, and everyone should extend sympathy toward them. While I based these on my own experiences, many other college students may also have experienced a similar problem. So, parents of college students and everyone else should allow their students to enjoy their break. We will have to do another semester in the same context next semester. This also extends to children in school as well. Students at all levels of the educational system deserve to enjoy their breaks.

In addition to students, everyone else should take this time off to enjoy it or take a vacation. After working all year, many people experience stress and burnout; a vacation can relieve these issues. Vacations relieve stress, provide health benefits, improve productivity, increase creativity, facilitates diversity, provides important family time and increases overall happiness. Instead of suffering from burnout and only working everyday all week, vacations help improve quality of life, and unlike many other countries, the overall attitude with employers in the United States tends to lean against vacations and against taking time off. Many other countries mandate around 28 days of paid vacation time that employers must give their employees. This does not count sick leave. However, we should all enjoy vacations when we can. This extends to just relaxing at home or pursuing other interests. The purpose of life is not to simply work, pay bills and die. Union residents should all enjoy their time off to enjoy whatever they want.

With this time off for the holidays, Union residents should enjoy it. This can take the form of either taking a vacation (even though this is limited at the moment) or just relaxing at home. Taking a break is important for our mental and physical health; people should not simply just work. There is more to life than simply working. People have interests, hobbies and dreams that do not pertain to work. Union residents should all pursue these in their off time. Taking a break is more important than ever, and everyone should consider taking advantage of their off time this holiday season.