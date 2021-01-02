Although many people expected great things from 2020, everyone probably got something far worse than they imagined. From the prospect of war in the Middle East during the first few days of the year to a global pandemic, civil unrest, and a presidential election, 2020 has certainly been a year that will remain in our memories for years to come. Everyone should reflect on this year and learn from the events that define it, for these events have many things to teach us. As we look forward to 2021, we should all look forward to the new year with hope.

by Matt Hennington

During the first part of 2020, everyone experienced both the fear of war in the Middle East and the hardships brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions between our country and Iran ran high during the first few days of 2020, but this did resolve itself rather quickly. Despite this quick resolution, these tumultuous first few days did not bode well for 2020. During March, the country began a shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we still battle with this pandemic every day. Many people have lost loved ones and friends due to this virus, and although the pandemic has infected and killed many, the end is in sight as two vaccines are currently approved for use. These two beginnings to 2020 started off the year quite badly; however, 2021 brings the hope for peace and the chance to end this pandemic (if everyone takes the vaccine) once and for all.

In addition to the first half of 2020, the second half of the year brought us even more to take in—the civil unrest due to the murder of George Floyd by a police officer and the presidential election. In May of this year, a white police officer murdered an African American man named George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This stirred protests and civil unrest across the country; many peaceful protests addressed systemic racism and supported the Black Lives Matter movement (as is their right); however, other groups engaged in violent activities, causing much civil unrest and anxiety everywhere. Other events throughout the summer reinforced these protests and this civil unrest. Furthermore, in November, the country experienced an extremely tense election. President Donald Trump faced off against Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal tensions surrounding an election were only intensified. Some states took several days to count mail-in ballots, delaying the election results for several days. Despite these hurdles, Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and will be inaugurated on January 20, 2020. Some have found great displeasure in his win; however, everyone must not stand so divided when thinking on the election results. After all, we are all Americans, and we all want our country to succeed. We must all stand unified as Americans to achieve this goal. Even though the country shows divisions now, we will find unity again.

Although this year has presented many challenges for everyone, a new year looms on the horizon, and hopefully, an end to many current troubles is in sight. Through the threat of war, a global pandemic, civil unrest, and a presidential election, we have reached the end of this tumultuous year. Some have had quite rough experiences with 2020. Others have passed through fairly unscathed. Everyone can agree that 2020 was not the year we all wanted; however, we should all learn from this year. On this New Year’s Eve, everyone should reflect on 2020 while also hoping for better days in 2021.