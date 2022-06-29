﻿As all Union residents know, the heat over the past few weeks has proven itself unbearable. Mississippi has had higher temperatures than average, and these often enter the range above 95 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of already hot temperatures, Union residents have also had to endure Mississippi’s signature brand of humidity, which results in heat indices of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. While many Union residents have dealt with this heat their entire lives, some may need some tips for surviving the heat of a summer in the South.

Most people simply cannot go somewhere cooler until the temperatures finally cool off around November; therefore, Union residents should know some ways to mitigate the heat as much as possible. Aside from hibernating in Alaska all summer, Union residents should minimize time outdoors. Staying inside in the air conditioning proves the easiest way to avoid the heat. However, many people cannot do this as they work outside, and many others want to go do stuff outdoors as they like summer.

Union residents can look for ways to perform outdoor activities in the early morning or evening rather than the afternoon. The temperatures prove a bit cooler during these parts of the day. When going outside no matter the time of day, Union residents should always stay hydrated, which means drinking primarily water. Furthermore, hats, sunscreen, and sunglasses all help to protect from the sun as does staying in shady areas if possible. Light colored clothing in the form of shorts and t-shirts can assist people in staying cooler as well.

Union residents should also make sure any outdoor animals have plenty of shady places to stay as well as enough water to drink. Hopefully, with these tips, Union residents can better endure the high temperatures this summer.

In addition to tips for mitigating the heat, Union residents should also know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke as well as what to do if they encounter one of these scenarios.

According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, dizziness, appetite loss, excessive sweating with clammy skin, cramps, rapid pulse, elevated body temperature, and extreme thirst. In most cases, heat exhaustion does not prove serious if one takes the proper steps in treating this condition. When someone gets heat exhaustion, he or she should move (or be moved by another person) to a cool, preferably air-conditioned place, lie down, drink water, and cool themselves down (possibly with cool water or fanning).

The person will likely feel better within 30 minutes if he or she has heat exhaustion. However, if the person has heatstroke, he or she will not feel better after this treatment.

Symptoms of heatstroke include a lack of sweat when feeling too hot, a high body temperature, rapid breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, seizures, and a loss of consciousness. Heatstroke can prove serious when not treated soon, and one should call 911 if experiencing a situation involving a heatstroke (NHS). Recognizing both of these conditions require an awareness of the symptoms, and Union residents now know these symptoms.

Some may love the heat of summer; however, the heat this summer has the potential to prove dangerous as one can overheat extremely quickly.

Therefore, Union residents now have some basic tips for staying cool this summer and minimizing exposure to the heat. Union residents can also now recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

They also know what to do if they, their family members, or their friends suffer either condition. Hopefully, Union will get a brief respite from the temperatures sometime soon, but if not, everyone may need to follow this advice for a while.

