With the onset of summer and the return to normalcy across the state, many Union residents may want to take much needed vacations this summer. Although many may not can take week-long trips to famous cities or other countries, Mississippi does have several places to make good day or weekend trips out of; the Mississippi Gulf Coast springs to mind first when thinking of this. With beaches, historical locales and casinos, the Mississippi Gulf Coast offers something for all Union residents, making this a great destination for a day or weekend trip.

Of the things that come to mind when considering the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the beach comes to the forefront, but other things exist to do in the Biloxi and Gulfport area as well. Although one will probably not want to actually get in the water at Mississippi beaches, anyone can feel a sense of relaxation while simply walking along the beach. However, if one does want to get the entire beach experience for oneself or one’s family, Ship Island will provide an extremely fun time. This island sits about eleven miles into the Mississippi Sound, and the Ship Island Ferry takes passengers to and from the island several times a day. Out on Ship Island, beautiful beaches and clear waters will make anyone feel a sense of relaxation. Furthermore, Fort Massachusetts sits on the island as well, which serves as an essential visit for any history buff. Many other boat and ship tours exist on the coast as well, and other historical monuments also give further cause to visit. The Jefferson Davis home of Beauvoir serves as a prime example of one of these historical sights. Moreover, the Mississippi Aquarium provides another form of education. For those looking for entertainment, the casinos provide this in various forms as well as the Biloxi Coliseum. Many great seafood restaurants also call the area home, and a visit to a few of these serves as a central part of the Gulf Coast experience. Because of the variety of things to do on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, this serves as a great place for a day or weekend trip.

For those wondering about the financial aspects of a trip to the coast or why this should consist of a weekend trip, this sort of getaway would come at a low cost without cutting into much (if any) vacation time. The drive to the coast only takes about three to four hours, and hotels in the area typically cost less than bigger beaches. However, if one wants to reduce costs even further, one can easily book an Airbnb. These Airbnbs consist of houses, apartments, or condos that people rent out for vacation, and they typically cost less than hotel rooms. If one only takes a trip to the coast as a day trip, this will eliminate the need for a place to stay entirely. Furthermore, one could easily pack food in order to avoid eating out every single meal, which would continue to reduce costs. The importance of budgeting for specific things to do will also keep prices reasonable, and if going to Ship Island, one should take a cooler with food and water as well as a beach umbrella if possible (and remember to wear sunscreen as well!). Buying food and renting a beach umbrella on the island add unnecessary costs to the trip. By doing these things, one could easily provide a fun day or weekend trip for oneself or one’s family.

The importance of vacations does not receive nearly enough attention in the United States, and after this past year, everyone could use a break. Therefore, if one wants a short break on a day or weekend trip, one could easily head to the Mississippi Coast this summer. Everyone on a trip to the coast can find something to enjoy, and the costs will stay extremely reasonable. No Union resident should discount a day trip to the coast this summer.

Send your Union community news to Matt Hennington at mch.2000@hotmail.com.