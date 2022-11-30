The Division 5-3A coaches recently met and announced their awards for the season.

The Yellowjackets dominated the all-division awards after going 8-3 last year and finish 5-0 to capture the division championship.

Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was William Hughlett, who was named the 5-3A Defensive Player of the year while seven Union players were named to the division’s Super 22 squad. Hughlett finished with 60.5 tackles on the season.

On defense, Carlos Hickmon led the Yellowjackets with 73.5 tackles and Tristan Wallace (60.5 tackles) were named at linebacker while Cameron Jackson (46.5 tackles) was named at defensive back.

Union coach Jordan Wren said the Yellowjackets started to turn the corner on defense last year when Hughlett moved from safety to the defensive line. Once Hughlett embraced the move, he thrived in Coach Joey Ward’s defense.

“Kids don’t always really understand the big picture all the time,” Wren said. “He was really unhappy about making the transition when we did it. It wasn’t long after we made it that he bought into it. I think he can understand it now that we wanted what was best for him. He had a big season for us. He was a 245-pound safety who played defensive line. He’s super athletic and powerful that made made it hard on opposing offenses.”

Make the Super 22 on offense was Xavier Boler at running back, Keon Hutchins at wide receiver, Michael Gibson on the offensive line and Ky’yon Harris at athlete. Boler finished with 1,166 yards rushing on 189 carries.

“I thought we had a really good 1-2 punch in the backfield and that started with Xavier,” Wren said. “We couldn’t depend on him a lot last year but we had a sit down with him and had a heart to heart discussion about what the standards were going to be. We felt like he took that heart to talk and he grew up a lot on the field as well.”

Hutchins might have had the biggest impact on the offense as the Yellowjackets’ primary weapon on the passing game, leading the Yellowjackets with 621 yards receiving on 32 catches.

“Keon really came on for us this year,” Wren said. “If he had played as ninth grader, he would have been even better this year. It took him a while to see how things had changed. But he showed tremendous growth and out of all the kids who grew this offseason, he grew the most. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did.”

Making the Region 5-3A first team was U’Darian Hickmon, Tank Haralson, Kale Grayson, Jaylin Rogers, Bavarian McDonald, Collin Rigdon, Hayden Dolan and Samuel Alawine.

Making the second team was Matthew Lott, Mason Tucker, Vaiden Border, Omarri Holliday, Germaine Pickens, Brylen Edmonson and Jacob Weeks.