David White, a Marine veteran, salutes the crowd ast they gave all veterans a standing ovation at Union High School Friday. Union Public Schools held its annual veterans program on Veterans Day. | Brent Maze/The Appeal Jacob Howell interviews World War II veteran Allen Boler, 98, during the Union Public Schools Veterans Day program at Union HIgh School’s gymnasium. | Brent Maze/The Appeal Previous Next

Union Public salutes veterans

Union Public Schools held its annual veterans program on Veterans Day, celebrating local veterans and thanking them for their service.

