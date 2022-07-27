﻿﻿Editor’s note:

This is the first in a series of articles reviewing how local schools used summer vacation to make changes and make improvements to their campuses.

While families spend their summer weeks taking family vacations, lounging around a pool, or just enjoying the open schedule without school commitments, school personnel often spend the entire break — or at least a good portion of it — on projects large and small that impact student life long before students ever return to campus.

For Union School District Superintendent Dr. Tyler Hansford, the summer break has been filled with beginning some long term projects, completing some short term goals, and brainstorming new curriculum changes to inspire students from pre-k through high school.

The biggest project on the UPSD agenda might not be the one that gets noticed first, but it an estimated $1.54 million project to replace most, if not all, windows in the school district. Because of the size of the project Hansford said a priority list was drawn up of where to begin and end.

Using district funds, Hansford said the library windows were replaced first because there was already renovation work underway. These windows present some idea of what he hopes the entire district will look like at the end of the project.

“It (the library) looks totally different,” Hansford said “I wish in hindsight that we had done the cafeteria first, so that people could see it a little bit, but we were already doing some library renovations so we decided to go ahead with the windows in there. It was a showpiece that I was able to show the board and say this is what it’s going to look like district wide. And this is why I want you to spend one point five four million on windows.”

Covid relief funds will be used to replace windows, many of which are original windows from 1962. With some building having much newer windows, Hansford said some windows might only received reflective film. The windows will be double paned energy efficient windows, and will provide added safety with reflective glass for seeing out but not in. Hansford said the benefit of window replacement is threefold.

“The energy efficiency will be increased,” he said. “Then there’s the safety aspect and then the aesthetic aspect of all the windows look like the others. It’s going to look vastly different when we get that done,” Hansford said. “This will be really clean looking. It may not look a brand new school, but it’s going to look like a very different school.”

When talking about the library transformation of $40,000, Hansford noted that the change involved more than just window upgrades. With some new paint and flooring Hansford said the library got an upgrade in its 1970s old school look.

“We wanted it to look like a library for kids and be an inviting space, so we went with bright colors. We’re excited about that,” Hansford added.

Upgrading facilities are not the only projects that matter to students, though. Curriculum changes are often planned during the summer months. Hansford said teachers in preK through eight grade are embarking on a curriculum addition based on something he himself learned in elementary school.

“This is something I’m really excited about,” he said.

When he was in Union elementary school some of his best memories were based on a Festival of Nations program where teachers taught lessons about cuisine, language, and traditions from other countries. Teachers even decorated their classrooms based on a country.

“I had a really good elementary experience here, but some of the stuff I remember the most about elementary was that. That told me that it was important and it was meaningful.” Hansford said the goal for the project won’t be correct answers on an assessment but learning through fun.

“We’re proud of our achievements and what we do on state tests, but that’s not who we are. We don’t necessarily want to be defined by our achievement results. We’re going to start being intentional with this kind of stuff by exposing our kids to things that they need to know to live in the world and be good humans.”

Along those same lines, all UPSD students will be presented with some curriculum changes to redefine what it means to be life ready and college or career ready.

“We’re going to take this year and make sure we feel out our community, feel out our staff and don’t just say we’re going to do something. We really want to do it.”

Redefining Ready is an initiative put out by the School Superintendents Association that emphasizes skills to create good citizens. It will be the basis along with input from teachers and the community that guides curriculum in things that don’t appear on assessment tests, but are just as crucial to the education of a child, Hansford said. The skill set includes categories of responsible decision making, grit and perseverance, self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship skills. College ready skills will include grade point benchmarks and ACT goal scores, and class choices. Career readiness will include work-based learning and career pathway mapping.

“There is so much that we do that doesn’t get measured in assessment results,” he said. “There’s so much that moms and dads and grandpas and grandmas care about that’s never going to show up on a state test. Those six characteristics we feel like are crucial for making good citizens and people who are ready to live in the world.”

Because these are national benchmarks, Hansford said, the school would implement the plan and internally measure and track student progress, but also leave room to make adjustments according to the needs of local students. This will be a study year for the program, he said.

“When I think of the way people get out of here, I think of four Es - enrollment in post secondary, employed, enlisted, or entrepreneur,” Hansford said. “I think if our kids leave here doing one or more of those things then we have done what we are supposed to do.”