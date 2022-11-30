Sebastopol junior linebacker Trey Wilson was recently named the Region 3-1A Defensive Player of the Year.

Wilson, who was a preseason Newton County Appeal Elite 11 pick, helped the Bobcats to a 7-5 record and a fourth-place in the region, finished the season with 112 tackles on the year with 80 solo tackles.

Also making the team from Sebastopol was Makarious Michaels, David Williams, Luke Winstead and Cy Marshall.

Michaels had a big year for the Bobcats, passing for 1,288 yards on 75-of-152 attempts with 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 354 yards and seven TDs. Wilson also had 53 tackles for the Sebastopol defense.

Williams rushed for 1,274 yards on 165 carries with eight TDs.

Offensive linemen Luke Winstead and Cy Marshall were also named to the Region 3-1A team after helping the Bobcats rush for 2,202 yards and throw for 1,288 yards for 3,490 yards of total offense on the season.

French Camp’s Ethan Wright was named the region’s Most Valuable Player. Wright was 82-of-131 passing for 1,254 yards with 18 touchdowns and just one interception. Wright was second on the team in rushing with 1,035 yards on 171 carries with 16 touchdowns. Wright also led the Panthers on defense with an incredible 148 tackles with 108 of those being solo tackles.

Hamilton’s Kyzer Verner was named the region’s offensive players of the year after leading the Lions to a 12-1 record and rushing for 2,279 yards on 207 carries with 31 touchdowns.

Ethel’s Marcus Jones was named the region’s athlete of the year after rushing for 1,578 yards on 271 carries with 21 touchdowns.