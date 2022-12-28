Leake Academy senior running back Whitt Welch recently finished out his football season.

Welch was recently named to the MAIS Class 4A-5A-6A All-star football team and was also named to the Class 5A All-MAIS team as a running back.

Welch, a Union native, finished the season with 906 yards and 15 TDs while also throwing for 341 yards and three TDs. Welch played several roles for the Rebels this season, starting the season at running back before taking over midseason at quarterback.

The highlight of the season was a 28-21 win over previously unbeaten Simpson County Academy where Welch ran for 68 yards and scored four touchdowns. Also included in that game-winning drive, in which Welch completed four passes and scored the game winner with 33 seconds left in the game as well as the two-point conversion.

“I thought he did a super job at quarterback this season,” Leake football coach Brian Pickens said. “This year, the Simpson game really sticks out in my mind. We had injuries going into the game and then had more injuries during the game. We had gotten up on Simpson and then they came back and took the lead. He goes out there and was about as calm as anybody could be in that situation. He went 4-for-4 in that situation on that final drive and ran the touchdown in. That’s something as a coach that will always stick out in my mind about him.”

For his career, Welch rushed for 2,336 yards and 47 touchdowns and helped the Rebels to 27 wins.

“I remember when Whitt was in junior high,” Pickens said. “He was a really good player in junior high and one of those kind that you look forward to coming to high school. His 10th grade year, he had a great year as our running back and had some memorable moments that season. Early in the year, the one that sticks out in my mind is against Jackson Academy. He had two huge runs there that was really impressive there. That was impressive watching a sophomore do that.”

Pickens said Welch showed his versatility throughout his career.

“And then for his whole high school career, he was a utility player for us,” Pickens said. “He plays some wide receiver, some safety, some linebacker. He was all over the place. He was a really good football player for us.”

Welch also plays on the Leake Academy basketball and baseball teams.