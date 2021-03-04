Over the last few weeks, I think everyone can appreciate it when the sun is out. We’ve had so many gloomy, cloudy, gray day with rain and storms that I think we are all happy to see the sun break out. Some were even excited to see the sun during a recent severe weather outbreak just because we hadn’t seen it so much. However, that’s one of the few days we dont’ want to see the sun too much until the dry line passes.

When we’ve seen the sun in the last few weeks, I’m sure you’ve probably opened the curtains (perhaps your windows if it wasn’t too cold) and let the sunshine into your house. It’s a good thing. I brings warmth and allows you to see things you wouldn’t normally see.

In the same manner, we hope that everyone shares the same feeling when it comes to the sunshine of newspapers and media outlets allowing constituents and voters a chance to see what is going on in our government.

I understand in our current situation, there are many who do not like the media doing this, but it’s too important to not have the scrutiny. Sometimes, it does feel unfair. It seems like we’re always picking on our leaders, but we are doing it for the best of intentions.

It is our job to be a watchdog for the public. And that’s why we need to make sure that our open meetings and open records laws stay strong or perhaps are made stronger. By the way, these laws don’t just apply to us in the media. It applies to you as well. You have the right to attend open meetings. You have the right to request to see or have copies of public documents.

Most of the time, our leaders are doing the right thing, but without the protection of our “sunshine laws,” there’s no guarantee that they won’t be tempted in a back room somewhere that no one knows about.

