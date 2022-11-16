Most of you are beginning your Christmas shopping.

We all know that 2022 has been one of the toughest years on local retailers. Everyone has seen the effects of inflation and rising costs.

This would be the perfect time to help out our local businesses. Many of our retailers are holding a Pink Weekend. Dezignz By Nikki and other local shops are hosting a small-business Saturday before Black Friday in hopes to get more people to buy local.

Other businesses like the Rustic Flair and others in Union held a Christmas open house.

While Hickory Pick’N Day isn’t necessarily a Christmas only event, it is also another great event to help people to come here and shop.

I’d also encourage you to look around all of our shops. Look at our advertisers’ ads this week and stop in and see them. Christmas is the time to give, and by giving gifts from local shops, those gifts keep on giving.

If you can’t find the perfect gift, how about a gift card to one of your favorite local restaurants? I’m sure it could be used for either dine in or take out at most places.

I will also put a shameless plug in for The Newton County Appeal. Give the gift that keeps on giving throughout the year with a subscription to your hometown newspaper. For this one, you don’t even have to leave the comforts of your home. Just sign up at www.newtoncountyappeal.com and set it up for your friend. Please make sure that you include your loved one’s address so we can get it set up. If you have any trouble, please email me.

If the person you’re trying to give a gift to doesn’t necessarily need or want gifts, maybe making a charitable donation in their honor would be the most meaningful gift they could receive.

So maybe find a charity that your loved one is passionate for and give a donation in their honor this holiday season. It’s a way to give a gift that will impact our world long after the Christmas season ends.

If I may make a recommendation, give a gift to the United Givers Fund. This organization raises money for local organizations. All of the money given goes directly to those organizations, and the gift is tax deductible.

For that Union almunus or alumna, maybe consider a gift to the Union Yellowjacket Foundation. This non-profit funds projects for UPSD above and beyond what they can do out of their typical budget.

Let’s pull together and support each other this Christmas season.

Brent Maze is the publisher of The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.