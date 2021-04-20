Sunday night, we had one of the most tragic accidents you can have in a community. A man who was driving on a rural road was struck and killed by a train track.

Too many times over the years have I had to write stories about train collisions. I don’t want to speculate on exactly what happened because I don’t know the circumstances. Unfortunately, we will never know what was going on with the victim at the time of the crash.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Arrington family and everyone who knew him. I know this week is a very difficult week.

To be honest, I used to think that there was no way I could ever be involved in a train crash. But somehow that five-foot area is one of the most dangerous spots on the earth.

One day, I found out just how those things could happen. Many years ago, I was coming up on a train crossing late at night. There weren’t lights or gates. I thought there was nothing there, but as I was crossing the tracks, I heard a horn and looked out my left window. The train was there.

Fortunately, I had enough time to get across before I became a victim, but ever since then, I have always taken extra care to make sure that all is clear.

Please be safe when you’re crossing the tracks.

