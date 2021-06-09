The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce had a great year. At last week’s chamber meeting, we celebrated our successes over the past year and looked forward to the future.

Let me tell you a little bit about the chamber if you don’t know much about it. The Newton Chamber of Commerce was incorporated in 1952, and it is a non-profit organization committed to promoting the social, economic, commercial, and industrial welfare of the citizens of the town of Newton and surrounding areas.

The chamber, just like Union and Decatur, serves as a cheerleader for our community by promoting our community through events, marketing, serving and shining a spotlight on everything that’s good in our town. Everyone knows about Loose Caboose, but there’s much more to it than that one festival.

We helped celebrate numerous business grand openings, open houses and ribbon cuttings. We provided a safe place for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

If you are not a member of the Newton Chamber, Decatur Chamber, Union Chamber or Hickory Chamber, I’d encourage you to get involved. When we come together for the good of our community, good things will happen.

Brent can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.­com.