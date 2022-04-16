This Friday is my seven-year anniversary of being a Newton Countian.

Much has happened since I came to Newton.

We’ve been through several election cycles. The state has a new flag and now has medical marijuana, two things I never thought would happen.

The one thing that Mississippi lives up to is its nickname, “The Hospitality State.” Everyone has welcomed me to the county with open arms.

I’ve enjoyed learning about the history of Newton County. One of the most recognizeable battles was the Battle of Newton’s Station, which will celebrate its 157th anniversary this week.

This was a part of Col. Benjamin Grierson’s raid that began in LaGrange, Tenn., and ended in Baton Rouge, La.

Newton’s battle was one of the more important stops along the way, where the Union Army seized two trains and then destroyed miles of railroad tracks.

The other big piece of history is how our county got its name, which was from Sir Isaac Newton. Not too many places can say that.

I’ve enjoyed the local festivals of our community.

I’ve also enjoyed getting involved with several organizations, including Newton Rotary, Union Lions, Relay for Life and Central Mississippi Residential Center and working with the local chambers of commerces and other local organizations.

I honestly didn’t expect to serve as the president of both Rotary and the Newton Chamber of Commerce during my time here, but I do love our community and the people here.

It’s been a great seven years in Mississippi and Newton County. I hope I will be able to share many more with you in the future.

Contact Brent at bmaze@-newtoncountyappeal.com.