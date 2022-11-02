I regret to inform you that Amy Hedrick Robertson is leaving us after this Friday.

While she is leaving the paper, she is not leaving Newton County. She will be staying here and working here, but she just won’t be with us.

I appreciate everything she has done over the last four months or so following my car crash on Hwy. 15. She came in during a difficult time and got us through until I was able to come back.

While here she rekindled a number of relationships with people she knows, and she also met a few new folks who she didn’t.

She also came in and had to the majority of the writing and content development while I’ve been out.

She’s done a fantastic job and I know she will do a great job in her new endeavors.

She came in and hit the ground running. She went to numerous meetings and spent long hours combing through those notes to bring coverage to you.

She was able to do a number of stories and highlighted people who we may not have highlighted in the past. So, before she ends her tenure here on Friday, I wanted to publicly thank her for the outstanding job she’s done. I hate that we’re not able to work together for very long, at least not when I was helping her remotely talk through stories.

She’s also given me some insight into the inner workings of our area because she’s been here a lot longer than I have.

I will say this. I hope that we will be able to still get some of her stories from time to time on a freelance basis. So, my hope is that you will continue to read her content in our paper if we can work it out.

But please join me and sending her best wishes as she starts this new endeavor. Please feel free to contact her at arobertson@newtoncountyappeal.com before she goes.

Thanks again!

Brent Maze is the publisher of The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.