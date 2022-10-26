Man, it is good to be back in Newton County.

After four months since my serious wreck on Hwy. 15, I am back. I am thankful to everyone who was there supporting me and the newspaper during this time.

The road to recovery has been long and difficult. It is amazing how our bodies can recover from serious injuries and major surgeries.

I thought I could be back sooner than what I was able to do, but looking back, I have a different perspective. It is really a miracle that I am back here as fast as I was.

In some ways, I think I am way ahead of schedule. All of my trauma doctors have basically cleared me to do life as tolerated. I don’t have any restrictions other than don’t do anything that makes me hurt or do something that will cause me to fall.

I never realized just how much people have to deal with pain on a daily basis. Getting out of bed is doing good for many of us. When you’ve had back surgery like I’ve had, it takes a long time to really get back if you ever truly get back to what “normal” was before the trauma.

I’ve had a few moments where the wreck comes back to me. It occurred when I was driving back to work.

I can understand PTSD and what it means to have it. And it has nothing to do with being a sports fan. I know many of you deal with this on a daily basis.

While I am trying to get back “normal,” the truth is that things will never be what that normal was. We all talked about the new normal post-COVID, but the truth is we all deal with a new normal at some point in our lives.

I ‘m still trying to find it, but I am glad to be back here among my friends and adopted families here.

I want to say thank you again to everyone who helped me get to this point. All of the first responders. All of my church families. All you who sent me messages. Everyone who visited me or called me. And especailly my parents, my brother and sister-in-law, my sister and brother-in-law and their boys.

I know I’ll never be able to repay you for your kindness and help.

Brent can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.­com.