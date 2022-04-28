Sunday is one of the more important holidays of the year — Mother’s Day.

It’s unknown exactly how Mother’s Day got started. There are roots of it in multiple places, but somehow Mother’s Day just kind of popped up in our history.

The History Channel has traced roots of the holiday back as far as the Greek and Roman empires, when festivals were held in honor of mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. Mother’s Day in our country harkens back to Mothering Day festivals in the United Kingdom.

Mothering Day occurs during Lent, and children celebrated by giving their moms gifts or cards.

It’s possible that it’s similar to other new holidays like National Sisters Day, National Brothers Day, National Friendship Day, Aunt and Uncle Days, First Contact Day (sorry I’m a bit of a Trekkie) or Pi Day. There might even be a few that celebrate National Potato Week, as a few people did in “The Andy Griffith Show” so they could buy some illegal whiskey.

It really doesn’t matter how it got started, but I’m glad someone got it started.

At church growing up, all of the mothers used to get either white or red carnations that morning. Then, we started handing out devotionals and other small gifts.

Historically, Mother’s Day weekend is the busiest weekend for restaurants during the year. I think we can all understand why because we always give Mom the day off.

If you will indulge me, I just want to say happy Mother’s Day to my mother, Beverly Maze. She’s meant a lot to me in my life. She’s taught me about God, life and so much more than I have learned from other places.

In my life, she’s encouraged me in my life to find my convictions and stick to them. She’s the most loving person I know, and I know that also comes from her mom and my grandma.

She’s helped teach me how to cook, do laundry and do other household chores around the house. I may not enjoy doing them (and probably don’t do it as often as I should), but I know how because of her.

And she’s a trooper too. I have no idea how she taught in Birmingham City Schools for 25 years, and she’s had to put up with being the wife of a town mayor for nearly 24 years as well.

There were some tough times when I know my parents didn’t know how they’d pay the bills from month-to-month, but we never went hungry. We always had what we needed.

I know I probably don’t say this near enough — I love you, Mom.

Contact Brent at bmaze@-newtoncountyappeal.com.