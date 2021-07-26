The last week of July is one of the most exciting weeks of the year for people in Newton and Neshoba counties. It’s fair week.

Granted, you can expect the days to be some of the hottest of the year. You can generally expect at least some rain. And you can expect a lot of partying going at the Neshoba County Fair.

Last year, it felt empty without the fair and so many of our annual events. I don’t know how we survived without it.

When you look at how many cars were parked in rural Neshoba County, it reminded me of the crowd you might expect at a Talladega race. I can only imagine what the crowd was like for Ronald Reagan when he visited the fair back in the day. It’s already busy, but to have a presidential candidate, his secret service detail and all of the extra visitors, it would have been a sight to see.

This year, we don’t really have that much in the way of political events surrounding the fair. We still have the usual political speeches, but it’s nothing like the atmosphere up there during the election two years ago.

But of course, we also have the entertainment during the week; the concerts, the dances, the races and all of the other parties throughout the fairgrounds. You also have the typical fair contests, such as the blue ribbons for the best crops, pies, jellies, artwork, etc.

For some reason as well, if you’re a teenager, there’s just something compelling about being at the fair every night.

About the only time there’s not much going on is during the morning hours.

And then there’s the fair food as well. Basically, you probably need to save up your cholesterol intake for the entire year just so that you can partake in the various fried foods that you can purchase from the vendors.

Neshoba County Fair, we’re glad to have you back. I hope I see you there at the fair.

Contact Brent at bmaze@-newtoncountyappeal.com.