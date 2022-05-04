A man has been indicted after being charged last year with leaving the scene of the accident in which a 2-year-old child pedestrian died.

A Neshoba County grand jury returned an indictment for Andrew Graham Winstead, 26, of Road 383 in Philadelphia on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries.

According to jail records, the indictment was served on May 4. He was booked into the Neshoba County Jail at 8:31 a.m. and was released 28 minutes later.

Sheriff Eric Clark said the suspect had previously bonded out on a $75,000 bond last year. Clark said the same bond was issued in Circuit Court, and Winstead was released after the arraignment was waived since the bond had already been posted.

“He waived his arraignment, and his court case is now scheduled for the July docket,” Clark said.

Winstead was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado headed west on Hwy. 492 when his vehicle allegedly struck 2-year-old Nolan Riley Norris at 8:48 p.m. on April 29, 2021. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The Silverado collided with a toddler that had run into the road,” said to Sgt. Jameka D. Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in a statement last year. “The toddler died as a result of their injuries. Mr. Winstead, the driver of the Silverado returned to the scene of the crash, but after realizing that he had struck a child, he left the scene.”

Winstead was taken into custody a short time later by Neshoba County Sheriff Deputies and was placed under arrest.

Winstead was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident and bonded out of the Neshoba County Jail Sunday, May 2, 2021, with a $75,000 bond.

Clark said leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries is a felony.