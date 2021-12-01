A man has been charged with trafficking drugs through Newton County after a routine traffic stop netted a drug seizure.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department charged Edwin Gerardo Serrano, 31, with aggravated trafficking.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the crime was uncovered during a traffic stop on Nov. 22.

“The Newton County criminal interdiction team made a traffic stop on Interstate 20 westbound around the 107 mile marker,” Pennington said. “After interviewing the driver, deputies deployed the K-9 officer Colt, and he made a positive alert on the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle deputies were able to find 5 kilos of cocaine in hidden compartments in the trunk of the vehicle.”

Pennington said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated trafficking. He also thanked the officers for a job well done.

“I want to thank these deputies for the hard work that they do every day for the citizens of Newton County. Well done,” Pennington said.