This week is a big week for Santa in Newton County as all communities in the county will be having Christmas events.

Here is a list of what’s going on:

Union Days of Christmas 2021 Tree Lighting, Christmas Story and Concert

You’re invited to take part in the City of Union Tree Lighting, Christmas Story and Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.

Union Days of Christmas 2021 Scavenger Hunt

You’re invited to take part in the Union Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt on Thursday, Dec. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

2021 Newton Christmas Parade

The Newton Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the 2021 Newton Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. on Main Street of Downtown Newton.

Christmas Concert featuring the Newton County Schools Choirs

The public is invited to a Christmas Concert performed by the Newton County Middle and High School Choirs on Friday, Dec. 3, at Huff Auditorium

Union Days of Christmas 2021 Polar Express Movie Night and Train Ride

You’re invited to take part in the Union Days of Christmas Polar Express Movie Night and Train Ride on Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m.

Decatur Annual Christmas Parade

The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and GFWC-MFWC Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club announce the Decatur Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p..m.

Union Days of Christmas 2021 Christmas Parade and Santa Photos

The Union Days of Christmas 2021 Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa will also be offered.

Town of Hickory Christmas Parade

The Town of Hickory Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. There is no participation fee to enter the parade. Participants will line up between 1-1:30 p.m. in front of the Hickory Gym. All are welcome!