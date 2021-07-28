A Newton County couple has died following a two-vehicle wreck just south of Philadelphia on Monday.

Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Chris Mulford and Oree Carmichael Mulford, both 21 years old, were victims in a head-on collision on Hwy. 15 at the intersection of Neshoba County Road 436 at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Oree Mulford was pronounced dead on the scene while Chris Mulford was transported to Neshoba General Hospital where he later died. Stephens said they were riding in a Jeep SUV.

The other vehicle in the crash was a pickup truck. Stephens said two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a Jackson hospital. The identities or their conditions were not immediately available.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Newton County Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral services, and arrangements will be announced at a later time.

