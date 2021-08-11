The Newton County School District will continue with its optional masking after Superintendent J.O. Amis and the Board of Trustees worked out a policy Monday night to determine when the school will mandate masks or potentially switch to virtual schools.

The change in policy came after more than 40 teachers and students were out due to testing positive for the novel coronavirus or quarantining due to close contact.

Newton County Elementary School had 12 confirmed cases, and Newton County Middle and High School had 16 cases for the first two days of school on Aug. 5-6, according to a report from the Mississippi Department of Public Health. Seven elementary teachers and between one and five high school teachers had also tested positive. Eight elementary students were also quarantined.

The new plan states that masking is "encouraged," but students will not have to mask unless 10 percent of the student population tests positive, which would mean between 80 and 90 students at each campus would have to test positive at a certain time.

Newton County Schools would still remain with in-person learning unless 25 percent or more of the student population tests positive. If that threshold is exceeded, the district would be on virtual learning for 10 days. That would be equivalent to more than 200 students on either the elementary or high school campus.

Amis said the numbers they are using to determine whether masking or virtual learning is required is based on their list of current cases.

"Once we are notified that a student has tested positive, our school nurse adds them to the list of current COVID cases," Amis said. "Those students will stay on the list for 10 days from when the doctor's excuse states the student had the virus. Those are the numbers that we are using to determine the percentages at each school."

Amis said the student or employee is taken off the COVID-19 case list once 10 days have passed since they were added to the list regardless if they have returned to school.

Here is the information released by Newton County Schools:

Frequently Asked Questions on Covid Protocol

1. Is it necessary for my child to wear a mask while at school?

No. Masks are encouraged, but masks still remain optional.

2. What would trigger all students to be required to wear masks?

If 10% of the student population on a campus tests positive, then masks will be required while on campus and on school sponsored transportation (buses).

3. Can my child voluntarily enroll in Virtual Learning?

No. The entire school will transition to Virtual Learning for a minimal of 10 days if 25% of the student population on a campus tests positive.

4. What do I do if my child comes in close contact with a positive case?

• If a child isolates from the positive case and remains symptom free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medications), the child may return to school.

• If a child is unable to be isolated, the child will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 calendar days. If the child begins to show signs of illness, the 10 days should reset to the day of the onset of the symptoms.