Newton County Circuit Clerk Mike Butler wanted to remind those who wished to vote in the midterm congressional primary on June 7 to register before the deadline on Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m.

The circuit clerk’s office is open today, Friday and Monday during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon for voter registration.

“All mail in applications must be post marked by May 9,” Butler said in a social media post. “If you are 18 on or before Nov. 8 and you have not registered, you also must register to be qualified to vote in the upcoming election. Yes, a 17-year-old can vote in the primary election if they are 18 on or before the general election.”

If you have moved or changed your marital status and need to update your information, Butler said that can be done online by visiting yallvote.sos.ms.gov. He said voters may also call, and his office will mail you the information you would need. Or you can stop by the circuit clerk's office and update in person.

“Also, if you registered or updated your info thru Department of Public Safety and you did not receive a new voter registration card, please reach out to our office,” Butler said. “If we can be any further assistance please call us at 601-635-3368.”