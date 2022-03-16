School closings are beginning to roll in as Newton County is preparing for impending severe weather tomorrow afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, Newton Municipal School District, Newton County School District, Newton County Academy and East Central Community College are closing early tomorrow. NMSD and NCSD are closing at 11 a.m. NCA is closing at 12:30 p.m. ECCC will be switching to virtual learning for afternoon classes and closing the campus at noon tomorrow.

Update 4 p.m.: Union Public Schools will also release at 11 a.m.

Here are the latest statements:

ECCC Announces Operation Plans for March 22 Due to Severe Weather

Due to the enhanced threat of severe weather during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, March 22, including the possibility for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding, all East Central Community College classes will switch to virtual learning and all offices will close beginning at Noon that day. In-person classes will resume and all offices will reopen at regular times on Wednesday, March 23.

ECCC’s Mabry Cafeteria will remain open until 1 p.m. for lunch on Tuesday, March 22. Mabry Cafeteria will be open for the evening meal from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Residence Hall students are urged to monitor the weather and use caution when traveling to and from the cafeteria for dinner. The Grille in the Student Union Building will close after lunch on Tuesday.

Severe weather likely tomorrow

All of Newton County has been placed in a moderate risk of severe weather for Tuesday.

The NWS forecast is as follows:

Strong to severe storms are likely on Tuesday, with storms possibly ongoing to start the morning in the northwest. All modes of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are likely. Strong tornadoes are possible, particularly along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Highs will reach the upper 60s to middle 70s. Tornadoes are likely within the Moderate Risk area, with some strong tornadoes also possible in both the Moderate and Enhanced risk areas. Additional severe weather threats also include damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph, and large hail that may reach up to golf ball size. Areas of flash flooding are expected Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible. Minor to moderate river flooding is also likely. Even outside of thunderstorms, southerly winds will be strong at times with sustained winds up to 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Follow the Newton County Appeal for updates on this developing situation.