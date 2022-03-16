Newton County residents appear to be breathing a sigh of relief after two tornado-warned storms, one ahead of the main line of severe storms and another embedded storm in the main line, did not appear to drop a tornado in Newton County.

Newton County EMA director Robby Richardson said he has not heard of any major damage from the tornado warnings Tuesday afternoon, as a supercell thunderstorm formed ahead of the main line. It rapidly intensified tracking across Newton, Decatur, Hickory, Little Rock and Collinsville and apparently had a confirmed tornado in Kemper County but not in Newton County.

"The only thing we have is a tree down on Hwy. 494," Richardson said in a text Tuesday.

Newton County resident Rex Germany took a video of the area of rotation passing over Hwy. 19 near House that showed a possible funnel cloud. A few minutes later, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Kemper County.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 7 p.m this evening.