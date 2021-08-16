The City of Newton has reissued a mask mandate beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved it Tuesday night during a regular board meeting. The move passed 3-0 with Bob Bridges serving as Mayor Pro-Tem in the absence of Mayor Antonio Hoye, Alderwoman Temeka Drummond and Aldermen Dan Moncrief and Eric McCalphia voting yes. Alderman Michael Hillie was absent.

According to the resolution, the city is requiring the following:

All businesses shall require its customers to wear a mask before entrance onto its premises. The policy is no mask, no entry. This mandate applies to all places of business.

Any and all employees of a business must wear a mask when interacting with the public.

All citizens of the City of Newton who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, loved ones and the health of others.

This mask mandate only applies within the city limits of Newton and is effective beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and will continue until further notice. Neither Gov. Tate Reeves nor the Newton County Board of Supervisors has issued a county-wide mask mandate as of Wednesday morning.

The only other area requiring masks is on the East Central Community College campus for students, staff and visitors.

Here is a complete copy of the resolution: