The polls are closed, and the results will be coming in shortly from Union City Hall for the Union Mayor's Race between Rex Germany and Brad Capps.

We will have the results as soon as possible.

Check back at www.newtoncountyappeal.com for more on this developing story.

According to the city clerk, her unofficial count is:

Capps 225

Germany 197

There is a discrepancy in our numbers, but we will verify the numbers tomorrow. All absentees are counted. Affidavit ballots are being counted tonight, but there won’t be enough to change the outcome.

Unofficial results from Ward 5

Capps 43

Germany 29

Total so far

Capps 225

Germany 199

Unofficial results from Ward 1

Capps 60

Germany 35

Unofficial results from Ward 2

Capps 78

Germany 60

Unofficial results from Ward 3

Capps 27

Germany 35

Unofficial results from Ward 4

Capps 17

Germany 40