The polls are closed, and the results will be coming in shortly from Union City Hall for the Union Mayor's Race between Rex Germany and Brad Capps.
We will have the results as soon as possible.
Check back at www.newtoncountyappeal.com for more on this developing story.
According to the city clerk, her unofficial count is:
Capps 225
Germany 197
There is a discrepancy in our numbers, but we will verify the numbers tomorrow. All absentees are counted. Affidavit ballots are being counted tonight, but there won’t be enough to change the outcome.
Unofficial results from Ward 5
Capps 43
Germany 29
Total so far
Capps 225
Germany 199
Unofficial results from Ward 1
Capps 60
Germany 35
Unofficial results from Ward 2
Capps 78
Germany 60
Unofficial results from Ward 3
Capps 27
Germany 35
Unofficial results from Ward 4
Capps 17
Germany 40