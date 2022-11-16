Emily White performs during the Hickory Pick’N Day at Hickory Pick’N and Red Goat on Saturday afternoon. A large crowd of visitors came to the event despite the cold weather. It featured numerous vendors and other attractions during the event. | Brent Maze/The Appeal

Kingsley Doby of Louin smiles and waves at the giraffe during the Hickory Pick’N Day. Doby was staying with her godparents in Hickory when they visited the festival. | Brent Maze/The Appeal