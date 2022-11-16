Previous
Next
Emily White performs during the Hickory Pick’N Day at Hickory Pick’N and Red Goat on Saturday afternoon. A large crowd of visitors came to the event despite the cold weather. It featured numerous vendors and other attractions during the event. | Brent Maze/The Appeal
Kingsley Doby of Louin smiles and waves at the giraffe during the Hickory Pick’N Day. Doby was staying with her godparents in Hickory when they visited the festival. | Brent Maze/The Appeal
Shelby Lynn Harris, right, talks with an attendee during the Hickory Pick’N Day event on Saturday. Harris and her parents, Eric and Tanya Johannsen, own Hickory Pick’N and put on the event each year. | Brent Maze/The Appeal
Festival draws crowd
Despite the cold weather Saturday, a large crowd came to Hickory Pick'N Day in Hickory to shop the several vendors on hand, as well as enjoy the entertainment and other attractions on hand.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Did you enjoy this article?
Click
here
to view this author's last article or
here
to see all of their content.
loading