It didn’t take long for the students at Union Elementary School to figure out what might be the best new piece of equipment on the new playground at the school.

It was the zip line.

“I’ve never been on a zip line before,” said fourth grader Sadler Tillman.”That’s probably my favorite thing here.”

Tillman wasn’t the only one, as many of her third grade schoolmates ran straight for the zip line after Union school officials counted down until they could go play.

The zip line is part of the $320,000 new playground installed at Union Elementary School as part of a Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation project to help children have more play time during the day.

Fourth grader Paris Lindsey said she likes play time because it helps her develop social skills.

“It’s a great time to make new friends and have fun,” Lindsey said.

Tillman agreed.

“It also helps us use up some energy so that we can do better in class,” she said.

Superintendent Tyler Hansford said this playground will help them have more play time for everyone because they now have another place.

“Now, more children can go play at the same time,” Hansford said. “And because of the way that the synthetic turf drains, we can even go back out and play after getting a big rain the day before.”

The playground features something for everyone from climbing rock walls and monkey bars to even playing music on a xylophone, drum and bells. And, of course, more swings.

Lindsey especially likes the turf.

“You don’t get any rocks or sticks in your shoes,” Lindsey said.0