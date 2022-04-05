The Loose Caboose Festival sponsored by the Newton Chamber of Commerce was held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in downtown Newton.

The festival featured 133 vendors, 128 classic cars, more than 25 motorcycles and entertainment all day long. The festival also featured dinosaur shows in the kids zone along with a play area with inflatables and a gaming trailer.

The Midway carnival also featured numerous rides and games for visitors to play.

