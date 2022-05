Adult painters at The Secret Garden Art Studio recently exhibited their latest paintings May 15 at the McElroy-Hoye House in Newton.

Those exhibiting were as follows: Little Rock – Lynda Frink; Decatur – Elaine Moss; Forest – Terri Vance; Philadelphia – Janice Griffin, Pam Thrash; Hickory – Becky Valentine, Virgie Lindley, Leslie Williams; Newton – Barbara Bounds, Karen Gibbs; Louin - Julia Thigpen; Meridian- Frankie Harrison; and Lawrence- Joyce Sims, Lilly Harris.