Last month, the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a workshop to discuss the city ordinances and how they would begin enforcing those ordinances.

One thing in particular that the board wanted to stress to the community is that all city ordinances can be found on the city’s website at http://www.newtonms.org/.

“We want to let everyone know that all of our city ordinances can be found online,” said public works director Gary Turner.

In particular, the city looked at its ordinances for dilapidated structures and vehicles.

One thing that was noticed in the process of looking at the ordinances, the city had not been exactly following the process prescribed by its ordinances.

Typically, an alderman would have a piece of property put on the agenda for discussion. If they found that the property was a public safety hazard, the city would send a courtesy letter asking the owner to clean up the property or the city would take action.

If nothing happened, then a public hearing was held to determine if the city would take action. At the hearing, the property owner would explain what they would do to clean up the property, and the board could take action to use city resources to clean up the property.

However, the ordinance stated that a building inspector must examine the property and determine if the property is in violation of the city’s ordinance. Then, the board would receive the report and “take the next step” by contacting the property owner and informing them of their violation of the city ordinance.

The property owner would have time to take corrective action or the board would hold a hearing on the property. At this point, the process is similar to the old process, as the board can then take action to clean up the property if they feel like the property owner is not doing enough to clean up the property.

On dilapidated vehicles, the city is required to tag any vehicles that are in violation of the ordinance. If the vehicle is located on a city street, the owner has 72 hours to move the vehicle before it is impounded.

If the rundown vehicle is on private property, the owner has 15 days to move the vehicle off the property or to an enclosed structure.

During the past few meetings, the city has begun the process on several properties in the city limits. Another property is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

“So what we have to do is to call city hall, and report the property,” said Alderman Bob Bridges.

“That’s correct, and then the city will send someone to inspect the property,” said attorney Brian Mayo. “Then they would report back to the board on their findings.”