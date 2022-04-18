Two local churches are celebrating huge milestones this weekend.

New Ireland Baptist Church will be having its 150th anniversary on Sunday morning.

New Fellowship Baptist Church in Hickory will also be celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Both will have special events planned for this weekend. Here is their information:

New Ireland Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years of Christian Service

New Ireland Baptist Church in Union will celebrate 150 years of Christian Service on Sunday, April 24.

Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and the Morning Service will be at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be provided by the church. Guest Pastor for the celebration will be Rev. Chris Harrison, pastor at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest.

Rev. Harrison began his pastorate service at New Ireland in February 2004. Bro. Jay Cassell, former worship and youth leader at New Ireland, will lead our worship service for this special day.

New Fellowship Baptist Church Celebrates 100 years of service

You are invited to attend the 100th Anniversary Celebration of New Fellowship Baptist Church, Jasper County Association, on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The celebration service will begin at 11:00 AM. Dr. Shawn Parker will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served following the service.

The church address is 161 CR 2422, Hickory, MS. 39332.

For more information contact Bro. Robert Rowzee at 601-479-4319.