The newly formed Newton Beautification committee is hard at work in the City of Newton.

Joyce Sims, director of the beautification committee, told the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen that they have been planting all around town over the last few weeks with fall plants.

Volunteers spent their time cleaning, planting, mulching and watering their plants over the last few weeks to help spruce up downtown.

Sims said the group meets up every Monday and Friday to work on the city’s appearance.

They started work at the Newton Historic Depot cutting back trees and pulling weeds to help improve the look around the city’s landmark.

In addition to the volunteer hours, they are also asking for monetary donations. Any person or business that would like to make a donation is asked to contact City Hall or a Beautification Board member.

Those donations will be accepted by the city and earmarked specifically for the beautification committee.