The Newton United Givers Fund is beginning its 2021-2022 fundraising drive.

Last week, UGF board members began stuffing envelopes to send letters to businesses and individuals in the community.

Don Vares, chairman of the UGF fundraising drive, said he is thankful for everyone’s support over the years.

“We would not be able to reach our goal without the support of all of our other donors throughout each year’s campaign.”

The Newton United Givers Fund is seeking donations from anyone individuals and businesses who want to help support its agencies for now and the future. The goal of the non-profit organization is to provide a united fundraising drive so that it saves one much hassle for separate collecting drives.

One donation serves the following agencies: Red Cross (Newton County Chapter), Boy Scouts (Choctaw Council), Girl Scouts, Newton County Rural Development Association, 4-H Club Council, Salvation Army, Newton House of Hope, Newton County Youth Organization, Newton Arts Council, Newton Little Theatre, all schools (band and athletics), fire departments, libraries in Newton County, Newton Historical Cultural Commission, Footprints, The American Cancer Society and the Newton Beautification Association.

Tax-deductible donations can be made by mailing them to UGF, c/o Newton Chamber Of Commerce, 128 S. Main St., Newton, MS 39345, or by calling the Newton Chamber, and someone will pick up the contribution.