Newton High School will hold its homecoming festivities Friday night at the football game against Nanih Waiya.

Pictured above is the 2021 Newton High School Homecoming Court:

1st Row Senior Maids from left to right: A’Zaria Griffin, Ja’Ryiah Bonner, Tamia Wesley, Janasia Boulton, and Keasia Whitfield

2nd Row Junior Maids left to right: Katelyn Norman, Talia Swan, Essence Wesley, and Nakeirra Blaylock

3rd Row Sophomore Maid left to right: Dashayla Russell, Iyana Donald, and Zaria Davidson

4th Row Freshman Maid left to right: Sommer Jordan and Chelci Turner