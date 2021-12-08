The Decatur Christmas Parade was held on Friday, December 3 in downtown Decatur featuring numerous entries.

The 2021 Grand Marshal of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is Irma Goodwin, a lifetime resident of Decatur.

She has worked in Decatur for the past 33 years, including being town clerk, and has a wealth of knowledge of Decatur’s rich history. She is married to Bill Goodwin, and her family, a sister, a son, and two grandsons who live here in Decatur as well.

Irma was honored today for love and caring shown to the community her entire life. In addition, Irma is an active member of the Decatur United Methodist Church. Among the many things Irma does to enhance our town, her beautification efforts stand out.

For example, Irma is unable to pass a weed without pulling it up. Since her retirement, she has stepped up her walks, litter-ally, often collecting six or more bags of trash a week. Irma is proud to call Decatur home and sets an example of good citizenship we should all follow. Irma is a true servant of her town and community.

Here are the top prizes for the Decatur Christmas Parade winners:

1st Place: Beulah Hubbard Fire Department

2nd Place Anderson Farm

3rd Place Newton County High School Cheerleaders