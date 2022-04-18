The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of its Conehatta Community COVID/Emergency Relief Facility.

The facility, which cost about $2.7 million, was paid for with CARES Act funding as part of a $25 million investment in all of the tribal communities.

Chief Cyrus Ben said the facility can be used for multiple purposes.

“While we used CARES Act funding to build this, it will serve multiple purposes for the community,” Ben said. “It is built withstand over 200 mph winds, so it can be a tornado shelter, which is something we’ve never had in each of our communities. It has office space and a multi-purpose area that can be used for countless uses.”

And Ben said the building has been used several times already. It was opened for all of the recent severe weather outbreaks.

Additional CERF buildings will be located in the Standing Pine, Red Water, Tucker, Pearl River, Bogue Chitto, Crystal Ridge, and Bogue Homa communities.

“The goal with this overall project was to make sure we utilize federal dollars to meet our Tribal community’s optimal needs.,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “For many years a major need in our rural communities was a safe and secure place for people to go to during a storm. We solved this critical need and built a facility that is multi-functional in that it can also be used as a PPE distribution site or used by the Choctaw Health Center for vaccination drives. It is a great addition to all our Tribal communities.”

All CERF buildings share similar floor plans and range in square footage between 5,655 and 8,160. Each facility has one office for community facility coordinators, a multi-purpose area that can be used as a storm shelter if needed, a men’s and women’s restroom with showers, a full industrial kitchen with dry storage, PPE storage areas, and a medical suite.

Built with reinforced concrete walls and a roof designed to withstand 220 mph winds, all CERF buildings have ballistic glass windows with a 200mph rating. The 250kw (300kw in the three larger facilities) diesel generator can run up to 72 hours on a full tank.

Pryor Morrow Architects was the architect for the construction with Yates Construction being the general contractor and Willis Engineering handling the engineering responsibilities.