The Newton Rotary Club recently met with Larkin Kennedy, president of President of Rush Health, which was recently acquired by Ochsner Hospital in Louisiana.

The talk was held during a recent meeting on a Tuesday. Pictured with Kennedy, center left, is State Sen. Tyler McCaughn, left, Union Mayor Brad Capps, ­center, State. Rep. Randy Rushing, center right, and Mike Butler, right. Kennedy was peaking on the merger with Ochsner.