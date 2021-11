Paul Frink mixes together a pot of Brunswick stew as member, Johnny Reeves looks on during the post’s stew sale on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the legion hut in Decatur.

Reeves said they sold out of stew before their 4 p.m. closing time. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the American Legion Post 89 in Decatur, and it always occurs in early November.