The American Legion Hut is the place to be this Saturday, as it will host a big auction to help the Newton County Veterans Memorial Park and the American Legion Post 89.

Attendees can come explore the historic log cabin hut while purchasing food and auction items while helping two worthy causes, according to event organizer Johnny Reeves.

“Everyone is welcome to come out and visit the hut,” Reeves said. “Mike Rice out of Collinsville is bringing a lot of great items for the auction. We will have food available to purchase, and we will have some door prizes. It’s a great way to spend your Saturday night while helping these great organizations.”

American Legion Post 89 is one of the oldest posts in Mississippi. It was founded in 1920, and the hut is listed on the National Historic Register of historic places.

The Newton County Veterans Memorial Park is under construction. It is located between the entrances of the hut and the National Guard entrance on Hwy. 15.

Reeves said they started the ground work last month. They are waiting a couple of months for the ground to settle before they begin the next phase of construction.

Reeves said the park is designed in the shape of a 3-point folded American flag with the tip pointing northward. The park will feature a soldier cross statue along with memorial bricks and benches lining the perimeter of the park walkway.

Reeves was hoping the project would have been completed a couple of years ago, but delays in site preparation has plagued the project. Now, he is hoping for the park to be completed by next summer.

“I’d really like to see it completed by the Fourth of July, but we can’t make any promises at this time,” Reeves said. “I think it will be something special for our county. It’s centrally located and easy to find.”

Reeves said they have already sold 600 memorial bricks for the park, which is about halfway to their goal of 1,200 bricks. He also said they will have memorial benches that people can sponsor in honor of loved ones.

For more information on the auction or the veterans memorial, please contact Reeves at 601-507-1066.