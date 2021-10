The Union Chamber of Commerce and the Newton Chamber of Commerce are hosting trick-or-treating events tonight from 5-7 p.m.

Union's Bank Street Treats will begin at 5 p.m. on Bank Street between East Jackson Road and Main Street.

The Newton Chamber of Commerce will have its drive-through trick-or-treating at the Newton Historic Depot from 5-7 p.m. Enter the Depot parking lot from Adams Street (road between Newton City Hall and Newton First Baptist) from East Church Street.