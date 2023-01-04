The Newton Municipal School District has released a statement in the wake of Sunday night's tragic accident that killed a 17-year-old Newton boy.

The wreck victim has been identified as Marquise Poole, 17, of Newton. He was killed in a single-car crash on Pine Bluff Road Sunday night.

The school district released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Newton High School Senior Scholar and Athlete, Marquise Poole, as the result of a tragic car accident," the district said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time. We also ask that you pray for the entire Newton Municipal School District. Counseling services will be available to students and staff, as needed.

"Remember, we are Better ~ Stronger ~ Together."

Earlier today, Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton confirmed that the teenager passed away. However, she said she could not release the name of the victim due to his age.

“Because the victim is under 18 years of age, we cannot release the name of the victim without consent of the parents,” Burton said.

Burton said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Pennington confirmed that the Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Check Wednesday’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for more on this developing story.