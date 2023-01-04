A 17-year-old Newton boy was killed in a single-car crash on Pine Bluff Road on Sunday evening.

Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton confirmed that the teenager passed away. However, she said she could not release the name of the victim due to his age.

“Because the victim is under 18 years of age, we cannot release the name of the victim without consent of the parents,” Burton said.

Burton said the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday on Pine Bluff Road.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed that the Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Check Wednesday’s edition of The Newton County Appeal for more on this developing story.